ODU baseball denied bid to NCAA postseason tournament

NORFOLK, Va. – After the program’s most successful season since 2006, Old Dominion baseball was not rewarded with a berth into the NCAA postseason tournament.

The Monarchs were denied an at large berth into the 64 team tournament despite its 37-21 overall record and a second-place finish in Conference USA during the regular season.

Old Dominion won 12 of its 14 weekend series and did not have a losing streak of three games or longer all season, but lost four of its final 10 games – including a 1-and-2 showing at the Conference USA tournament.