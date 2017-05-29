ODU baseball denied bid to NCAA postseason tournament

Posted 12:42 pm, May 29, 2017, by , Updated at 12:45PM, May 29, 2017

ODU outfielder Kyle Battle

NORFOLK, Va. – After the program’s most successful season since 2006, Old Dominion baseball was not rewarded with a berth into the NCAA postseason tournament.

The Monarchs were denied an at large berth into the 64 team tournament despite its 37-21 overall record and a second-place finish in Conference USA during the regular season.

Old Dominion won 12 of its 14 weekend series and did not have a losing streak of three games or longer all season, but lost four of its final 10 games – including a 1-and-2 showing at the Conference USA tournament.

 