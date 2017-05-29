Newport News Police investigating shooting at Aqueduct Apartments

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a shoot that happened Monday morning.

The call came in just before 5 a.m.

Officers responded to the 13200 block of Sojourner Court at the Aqueduct Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his groin and butt area.

The victim was identified as a 31-year-old man.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Polcie have no released any suspect information.