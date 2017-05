NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot in the thigh Monday afternoon.

Police said he was shot in Marshall Courts and ran to the 700 block of 33rd Street.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victim could not provide suspect information.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

An investigation is ongoing.