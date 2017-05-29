× Newport News holds annual Memorial Day ceremony at Victory Arch

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Dozens surrounded the Victory Arch in Downtown Newport News Monday to commemorate those who lost their lives in combat.

Braxton-Perkins Post No. 25 of the American Legion hosted the annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland, former Commanding General of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, served as guest speaker.

Lt. Gen. MacFarland is currently stationed at Ft. Eustis and is now Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC.)

The roughly hour-long ceremony featured JROTC students from Menchville High School and Warwick High School who laid wreaths honoring each military branch. It also featured the Braxton-Perkins Post 25 Brass Ensemble.