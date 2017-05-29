× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Nice today but more storms tonight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer today then tracking storms… If you are heading out early this morning, watch out for areas of dense fog. The fog should burn off by mid-morning and we will see a nice mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and it will feel more like summer today. Temperatures will warm from the mid 60s this morning to the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, almost ten degrees warmer than yesterday. An isolated shower or storm could pop up this afternoon or evening but most areas will stay dry.

Expect partly cloudy skies this evening with clouds building in late. Rain and storm chances will increase overnight tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible after midnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s overnight.

A string of fronts will linger to our south on Tuesday, keeping clouds and scattered showers and storms in the mix. Most of the rain will be Tuesday morning but an isolated shower or storm could linger into the afternoon. Highs will slip into the low 80s tomorrow. Sunshine will return for midweek with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Today: AM Fog, Sun & Clouds, Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms Overnight (40%). Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 29th

1973 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co, Chowan Co, F0 Tornado: Hertford Co

1984 F2 Tornado: Chesapeake

