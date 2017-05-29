× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more showers and storms

Tracking more showers and storms….Some of us had to dodge a few showers and storms over the holiday weekend. And as we move through this week, we’ll see a few more storms.

As we move through our Monday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible late. Some storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the biggest threats. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

On Tuesday, scattered showers and storms will again be possible. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday brings partly sunny skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Highs in the low 80s. We’ll see dry weather on Thursday before more rain and storms arrive Friday into the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms Late (40%). Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds: E/SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Clouds and Sun. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1973 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co, Chowan Co, F0 Tornado: Hertford Co

1984 F2 Tornado: Chesapeake

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.