Virginia Wesleyan softball advances to Division III NCAA Championship series

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – With their backs against the wall in three straight games, Virginia Wesleyan stayed confident and composed.The Marlins came out on top of the nation defending national champion University of Texas-Tyler Patriots 5 to 3 in a winner-take-all game Sunday afternoon.

The Marlins put five runs on the board in the second inning behind a Kiersten Richardson single. Freshman pitcher and ODAC pitcher of the year Hanna Hull got the Marlins out of a no out, runners on second and third jam in the top frame of the sixth inning.

The Marlins advance to face St. John Fisher in a best-of-three National Championship series. First pitch is set for May 29 at 2:00 p.m.