US Navy SEAL dies in parachuting accident during Fleet Week New York event

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – A US Navy SEAL died in a parachuting accident Sunday after his parachute failed to open, causing him to fall into the Hudson River.

It happened during an aerial demonstration at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey during Fleet Week New York in a planned event that featured a coordinated parachute jump.

The man is a member of the Navy SEAL Elite Parachute Team “The Leap Frogs” based in San Diego, California.

The Navy says he was immediately retrieved by U.S. Coast Guard personnel who were specifically standing by to support the event.

Our sister station in New York WPIX reports multiple agencies responded to the incident and that the man later died at the Jersey City Medical Center. “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, and I ask for all of your prayers for the Navy SEAL community who lost a true patriot today,” said Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. The Navy is still investigating the incident. Stay with News 3 for more details on this developing story.