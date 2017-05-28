× People aren’t letting recent storms stop Memorial Day weekend plans

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – People have been making their way to the Oceanfront this Memorial Day weekend, despite the recent storms in the area.

There was a lot of action happening on the boardwalk on Sunday evening.

People were listening to live music and riding their bikes.

Many headed to the beach before the sun went down. Some even brought along their pets.

Businesses also kept busy along the Oceanfront.

Families from out of town tell News 3 they’re not letting the rain put a damper on their holiday plans.

“We went out to eat dinner and come out to the beach, ride bikes, we just work around it,” said one family.

Another family mentioned, “We still get out. It’s the beach, its rain, it’s fun. Have fun no matter what you do at the beach.”