Future USS Washington delivered to the Navy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The future USS Washington (SSN 787) submarine was officially delivered to the Navy on Friday.

The Washington is the 14th submarine in the Virginia-class and is the seventh of the class to be delivered to the Navy by Newport News Shipbuilding.

“Washington’s delivery continues our commitment to deliver Virginia-class submarines within budget and ready to deploy and execute Fleet tasking,” said Capt. Mike Stevens, Virginia-class submarine program manager.

SSN 787 will be the third U.S. Navy ship, and first submarine, to be commissioned with a name honoring Washington state.

The Washington successfully completed the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) trials in May, receiving a score of 96 out of 100. To date, that is the highest score for any new construction Virginia-class submarine.

Construction on the Washington started in September of 2011 and the submarine is expected to be formally commissioned in Norfolk later this year.