Four people taken to hospital following James City County house fire

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Crews battle a house fire in the Raintree area of James City County.

It happened Saturday just after 6:15 p.m at a home on Indian Summer Lane.

Crews arrived at 6:24 p.m. to find fire showing from the front and back of the home.

All residents were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

Four people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The fire was under control at 6:47 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.