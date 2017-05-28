× First Warning Forecast: Sunshine, an afternoon stray shower or storm for your Memorial Day

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking some very warm temperatures, sunshine, and a stray shower or storm for your Memorial Day.

As we head into tonight, most areas will be drying out. Keeping a slight chance for a stray shower or storm though. Watch out for areas of patchy fog.Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows will in the 60s.

Expect some patchy fog Monday morning. A cold front will approach from the west. The day will start off dry with some sunshine. Highs will be in the low 80s on the Eastern Shore and mid and upper 80s to near 90 everywhere else. There is a chance to see a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Chances however, have gone down.

More showers and storms possible for Tuesday. Highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday is looking dry as high pressure builds in. Highs near 80.

Shower and storm chances increase for Friday afternoon.

Sunday night: Patchy fog. Stray shower or storm (20%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds:E/S 5-10 mph

Memorial Day: Patchy fog to start. Mostly sunny with a few clouds mixing in. Slight chance for a stray afternoon shower or storm (25%). Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms (30%), otherwise, mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.