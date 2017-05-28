× First Warning Forecast: Continuing to track scattered showers and storms late afternoon and evening

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking scattered showers and storms for your Sunday. Watch out for brief, heavy downpours and localized flooding. Gusty winds and small hail also possible with any thunderstorms.

Today will be a bit cooler, especially for the Eastern Shore as winds shift toward the northeast. Expect highs to range in the low and mid 70s to the low 80s. Expect scattered showers and storms this afternoon evening associated with another disturbance. Once again, those storms could become strong to severe.

A cold front will cross the region on Memorial Day. That means we could see more showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Once again, the storms could become strong to severe. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s.

A chance of showers for Tuesday, with drier conditions for Wednesday.

Sunday: Gloomy, a few breaks in the clouds possible. Afternoon and evening shower and storm chances (30%). Highs ranging in the 70s to near 80. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Showers and storms (30%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds:E/S 5-10 mph

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

