Comedian Katt Williams coming to Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON, Va. – Stand-up comic Katt Williams is set to stop at Hampton Coliseum during his “Great America Tour” on Friday, July 28.

Williams has had several stand-up specials and is known to most for his breakout role in MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out.”

He is also known for his acting roles in Ice Cube’s “Friday After Next” and “First Sunday.”

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and at the Hampton Coliseum Box Office. Ticket prices range from $45.00 to $65.00 plus applicable fees.