× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and storms possible

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking possible scattered showers and storms for your Sunday. If we see storms form, the main threat will be damaging winds and hail.

Shower and storm chances continue to diminish overnight. Lows tonight in the 60s.

Sunday will be a bit cooler, especially for the Eastern Shore as winds shift toward the northeast. Expect highs to range in the low and mid 70s to the low 80s. We could see some fog in the morning. Another chance for showers and possible storms Sunday afternoon evening associated with another disturbance. Once again, those storms could become strong to severe.

A cold front will cross the region on Memorial Day. That means we could see more showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Once again, the storms could become strong to severe. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s.

A chance of showers for Tuesday, with drier conditions for Wednesday.

Tonight: Scattered showers and possible storms (25%). Lows in the mid and upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Morning fog possible. Partly cloudy. Afternoon and evening shower and storm chances (30%). Highs ranging in the 70s to near 80. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Showers and storms (30%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds:E/S 5-10 mph

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.