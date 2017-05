SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the 100 block of Greenfield Crescent.

The call came in just before 3 a.m.

According to police, one man was shot.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information that will help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.