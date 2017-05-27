SPAM Tiny House of Sizzle to make stop in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you love SPAM–the food, not the unsolicited messages–you’re in for a treat!

SPAM is taking its first-ever Tiny House of Sizzle Tour on the road and stopping in Virginia Beach.

It will make a stop at the Patriotic Festival from June 2 to June 3 at the Oceanfront.

Attendees will be able to eats one-of-a-kind recipe samples created by local chefs, cooked from the Tiny SPAM kitchen!

There will also be free SPAM samples to go around.

In addition to serving food, SPAM is teaming up with Convoy of Hope to help fight hunger in the United States. Text SIZZLE to 50555 to donate $5 to Convoy of Hope.