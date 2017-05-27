Man steals car left running in Virginia Beach 7-Eleven parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are looking for a man who stole a car that was left running at a 7-Eleven parking lot.

On Thursday just before 12:30 p.m., the man came into the 7-Eleven on 300 S. Rosemont Road.

He left the store, walked around the building to the victim's vehicle that was parked, unlocked and running.

The victim ran outside after noticing her vehicle driving off.

The suspect is described as a black male who is 18 to 25 years old. He was wearing a burgundy polo shirt, tan shorts and black tennis shoes.

The vehicle is a blue 2004 Hyundai Elantra with Virginia tag VPW-4547.

"Most likely your house key is attached to your car keys, and your registration is in the car. Now the thief has your address and house key. PLEASE do not leave your car running unattended," Virginia Beach Police said in a news release.

If you have any information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.