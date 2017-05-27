Elizabeth City Police investigating armed robbery of Domino’s Pizza

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are working to find the person who robbed a Domino’s Pizza Friday evening.

At 9:21 p.m., officers responded to the store, located at 104 North Hughes Blvd.

Police say a black man, approximately 6′ tall and 190 pounds wearing dark pants and a dark jacket came through the back door of the business. His face was covered by a blue cloth and he was wearing sunglasses.

The suspect was armed with two large kitchen knives.

The suspect ran out of the business with an unknown amount of cash.

He was last seen running towards the Pritchard Street area of Elizabeth City.

The investigation is ongoing.