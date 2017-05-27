Allman Brothers Band frontman Gregg Allman dies at 69

The Allman Brothers Band frontman Gregg Allman has died, according to his personal website.

According to Billboard, Allman was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and underwent a liver transplant in 2010.

Allman died at his home in Savannah, Georgia, according to a statement posted to his official website. The statement says Allman had struggled with many health issues over the past several years.

Allman’s longtime manager and close friend said, “I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music.”

Allman started The Allman Brothers Band with his brother, Duane. Duane Allman passed away in a motorcycle crash in 1971, when he was 24 years old.

Download the News 3 app for updates.