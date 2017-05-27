All-American youth football game in Hampton Roads a dream come true for Portsmouth native

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - This weekend at the Sportsplex, more than 500 kids from 48 states will clash pads on the turf for the 2nd Annual Diamond Youth All-American Spring Game.

Four years ago, this was only a dream. But it became reality, overnight for Portsmouth native Donnell Britt. "I was an Army vet and I felt that there was a need for a showcase that showcased kids from all the country," said Britt. During his service to the country, Britt was also putting together the showcase logistics.

"I would run a recruiting station from nine [am] to nine at night, and then I would work from nine to five in the morning [on the showcase]."

It's a lot of hard work, but Britt says this is all worth it when he sees the smiles on the kids faces from all around the country.

"A kid from Portsmouth, Virginia can look at me and say, I can go to I.C. Norcom high school, I can go to a local public school, and make it to be a CEO of a big company one day."