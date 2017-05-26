WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? season premiere, Monday 5/29 starting at 9pm on WGNT 27

Live now: U.S. Naval Academy holds 2017 Commissioning Ceremony

“Tony Hawk”  —  (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

IT’S OFF THE RAILS —  WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY TONY HAWK  —  Hosted by  comedian  Aisha  Tyler,  cast  members  Ryan  Stiles,  Wayne  Brady  and  Colin  Mochrie,  along  with  guest  comedian  Heather  Ann  Campbell,  put  their  comedic  skills  to  the  test  through  a  series  of  spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.   The four performers must use the little information the y have and their wild imaginations to depict  different  characters  and  an  array  of  scenes,  as  well  as  perform  songs.    After  each  round  of  improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of  every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#418).     Original  airdate 5/29/2017.

 “Lea Thompson”  —  (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) ( TV -14, DL) (HDTV)  LAUGHING   IS   IN   THE   FUTURE —    WITH   GUEST   STAR   APPEARANCE   BY   LEA  THOMPSON  —   Hosted  by  comedian  Aisha  Tyler,  cast  members  Ryan  Stiles,   Wayne  Brady  and  Colin  Mochrie,  along  with  guest  comedian  Jonathan  Mangum,  put  their  comedic  skills  to  the  test  through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by  the  studio  audience.    The  four  performers  must  use  the  little  information  they  have  and  their  wild  imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After  each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our  four performers and declare a winner  at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (410) .  Original airdate 8/24/2016.