Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's Locker Room, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown go in-depth on this week's Redskins organized team activities (OTAs). During News 3's "3 and out" segment, Wink spotlights three of the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's offseason workout at Redskins Park.

Also, Old Dominion fights to stay alive at the Conference USA baseball tournament in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Plus, Mitch Brown reports on an event bringing more than 500 youngsters to Virginia Beach for Memorial Day weekend.