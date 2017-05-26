Live now: U.S. Naval Academy holds 2017 Commissioning Ceremony

SUPERGIRL, Monday 5/29 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The Adventures of Supergirl ”  —  (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

THE  CW  HAS  A  NEW  HERO  AND  SHE ’ S  BRINGING  SUPERMAN  WITH  HER  —  When  a  new  threat  emerges  in  National  City,  Kara/Supergirl  (Meliss a  Benoist)  teams  up  with  her  cousin,  Clark Kent/Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin), to stop it.  K ara is thrilled to have family in town  but  it  leaves  Alex  (Chyler  Leigh)  feeling  a  bit  left out.    Meanwhile,  Hank  (David  Harewood)  and  Supergirl  are  stunned  by  the  pod  that  came  crashing  to  Earth.    Glen  Winter  directed  the  episode  with  story  by  Greg  Berlanti  &  Andrew  Kreisberg  and  teleplay  by  Andrew  Kreisberg  &  Jessica  Queller (#201).  Original airdate 10/10/2016.