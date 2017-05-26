SUPERGIRL, Monday 5/29 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The Adventures of Supergirl ” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

THE CW HAS A NEW HERO AND SHE ’ S BRINGING SUPERMAN WITH HER — When a new threat emerges in National City, Kara/Supergirl (Meliss a Benoist) teams up with her cousin, Clark Kent/Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin), to stop it. K ara is thrilled to have family in town but it leaves Alex (Chyler Leigh) feeling a bit left out. Meanwhile, Hank (David Harewood) and Supergirl are stunned by the pod that came crashing to Earth. Glen Winter directed the episode with story by Greg Berlanti & Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Andrew Kreisberg & Jessica Queller (#201). Original airdate 10/10/2016.