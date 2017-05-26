Son of Sen. Tim Kaine charged in pro-Trump rally incident

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The son of Senator Tim Kane is one of eight people charged for an incident at a pro-Trump rally in Minnesota.

The incident happened in March and WCCO reported Linwood Kaine and four others have been charged with fleeing on foot and concealing identity in a public place.

Kaine also faces a charge of obstructing legal process, WCCO said.

Police said he and others chanted and lit fireworks inside the state capitol during the ‘March 4 Trump’ rally.

Others were charged with offenses such as use of an electronic incapacitation device and third degree riot and prohibited use of tear gas in connection with the incident.

Kaine is scheduled to appear in court in August, according to WCCO.