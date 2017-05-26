Norfolk Police investigating shooting on Galveston Boulevard

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 7900 block of Galveston Boulevard around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a person who had been shot.

When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and should make a full recovery.

The victim told police that an unknown black man wearing dark clothing approached him and shot him for unknown reasons.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.