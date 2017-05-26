Norfolk parents charged with felony child abuse; Child in critical condition

NORFOLK, Va. – A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters after being found unresponsive on Thursday morning.

Her mother and stepfather have been arrested on child abuse charges.

Norfolk Police say officers responded to the 700 block of Lexington Street around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning after receiving reports that a child was unresponsive.

The 2-year-old girl was taken to CHKD and remains in critical condition.

Later on Thursday, police arrested the girl’s mother, 26-year-old Destiny Martin, and the stepfather, 25-year-old Robert Griffis. Both have been charged with felony child abuse, felony child neglect, and malicious wounding.

They are being held at the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.