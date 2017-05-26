× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today but storms possible this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice today but storms this weekend… After a gloomy and soggy week, we will end the work week on a high note. Expect a nice mixture of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today, with more sun to the south and more clouds to the north. Rain chances today will be very slim. Temperatures will start in the mid 60s this morning and climb into the low 80s again this afternoon. It will still be windy today with west winds at 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.

We will start Saturday with sunshine but clouds will build in through the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will move in for the late afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will warm into the mid 80s and winds will relax for the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible again. Highs will dip into the low 80s.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W 10-20G25

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very HighighH)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 26th

1994 F1 Tornado: Southampton Co, F0 Tornado Suffolk

2003 Flash Flooding: Central Virginia

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.