First Warning Traffic – Bridge opening for Friday and holiday travel delays and updates

MOST MAJOR WORK ZONES SUSPENDED DURING MEMORIAL DAY TRAVEL VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Memorial Day travel from noon Friday, May 26 until noon Tuesday, May 30. TRAVEL-TRENDS MAP HELPS PREDICT PEAK CONGESTION VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the three previous Memorial Day holidays (2014-2016). While it can’t precisely predict when congestion will be present this year, it can help you plan your travels around those times when the roads have historically been busiest. The map shows varying amounts of interstate traffic by time of day, using red for heavy congestion, yellow for moderate congestion and green for little or no congestion. To use the map, slide the button along the date bar at the top of the map to update predicted traffic information at half-hour intervals between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. for each day. You also can zoom and pan to specific areas of the state. Based on the traffic data, periods of heavy congestion on the most recent Memorial Day weekends was most likely to occur between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and Monday during the holiday period. Historically, heavy congestion was also present on: I-95 southbound and I-64 eastbound Saturday morning through afternoon

I-95 northbound and I-64 westbound on Monday from noon through late evening HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION: I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes – HOV restrictions remain the same from Friday, May 26 – Sunday, May 28, and also on Tuesday, May 30. HOV restrictions will be lifted on Monday, May 29.

I-64 reversible lanes – Schedule remains the same. HOV restrictions will be lifted on Monday, May 29. I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. To Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Travel to Outer Banks – Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.

Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) – Tune to 1680 AM to stay informed on Hampton Roads traffic, travel conditions and construction information. Newport News I-64 – Widening interstate between Newport News and Williamsburg. Speed limit reduced to 55 mph in work zone. Norfolk/Virginia Beach I-64/I-264 – Improving interchange. Lane shift and closed shoulder on I-64 westbound starting after Indian River Road and ending near the I-264 interchange. Portsmouth U.S. 17 – Reconstructing roadway. Southbound traffic on U.S. 17 (Frederick Boulevard) is shifted and reduced to one lane before Turnpike Road. Southbound traffic unable to turn left onto Turnpike Road.


