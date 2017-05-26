× First Warning Forecast: A tranquil night on tap

he First Warning Storm Team is tracking some scattered showers and storms for your holiday weekend. Doesn’t look like it’ll be a washout though. Keep that umbrella handy and an eye on the sky!

This evening, expect partly cloudy skies. Winds will begin to subside tonight. Lows tonight in the lower 60s.

We’ll start the day dry on Saturday with some sunshine. Clouds will increases in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will move in for the late afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. If we do see any storms, the main threat will be damaging winds and hail. Highs in the mid 80s.

It’ll be a bit cooler on Sunday due to more cloud cover. We’ll start the day with partly cloudy skies, followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will once again be possible in the afternoon and evening, thanks to a disturbance that will cross the area. Highs will range in the 70s to near 80.

A cold front will move through the area on Memorial Day. Looks like we’re start the day off dry with partly sunny skies, followed by increases clouds and chances for some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low and mid 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Saturday: Some sunshine in the morning, followed by clouds. PM showers/storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

