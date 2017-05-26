‘Deer whisperer’ police officer saves adorable fawn from sewer drain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — A New Jersey police officer lovingly known as the "deer whisperer" was captured on camera rescuing an adorable baby deer from a storm drain.

When word got around that there was a baby deer in danger, everyone at the Woodbridge Police Department knew there was only one man for the job: Officer Timothy Majek, also known as the "deer whisperer".

When Majek arrived at the scene, the baby deer was anxiously pacing in the storm drain. After opening up the drain, Majek lowered himself inside and carefully lifted the fawn to safety.

This occasion isn't the first time Majek has helped an animal in trouble. He once saved a deer trapped in his neighbor's backyard and has freed a buck entangled in a soccer net.

In his 22 years as part of the Woodbridge Police Department, Majek has also rescued many other animals including baby ducklings, raccoons, and kittens.

"I'm definitely an animal lover," he told PIX11 News.

The Woodbridge Police Department, in a Facebook post, complimented Majek —and the adorable deer: "Way to go. This one is a cutie."