Death investigation underway in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in Bowers Hill.

Police say they received calls reporting the incident at 8:23 a.m. Friday morning.

The vehicle was found in a parking lot of Mid-Atlantic Leasing on Military Highway. The lot the vehicle was found in was nearby off Rotunda Drive.

The circumstances around the woman’s death are unknown at this time. However, police believe the death was likely a suicide.

Get updates on-the-go with the News 3 mobile app