Crews recover body of boater reported missing in Chesapeake Bay

CHERRYSTONE, Va. – The body a boater reported missing Thursday night in the Chesapeake Bay was recovered Friday morning.

The boater went missing in the Cherrystone Inlet after a 27 foot Skip Boat capsized around 4 p.m.

The Coast Guard said three people were on board when the boat capsized. The other two boaters were rescued by a good Samaritan.

The Coast Guard confirmed they had recovered a body from the water on Friday and later confirmed it to be the missing boater.

In a Facebook post, Cherrystone Aqua-Farms identified the missing boater as Amp Thomas.

A local diver helping with the search tells News 3 that Amp was not wearing a life jacket and did not know how to swim.

