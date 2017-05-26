5-year-old injured in Newport News double shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after two people were shot Friday night.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 700 Block of 35th Street.

When officers got there they found two victims on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim is a 23-year-old male who had a wound to the lower torso area and the second is a 5-year-old male with a wound to the right foot area.

Both victims were taken to a local area hospital for treatment and have non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Possible eye witnesses said they saw a blue colored sedan with occupants firing multiple gunshots in the location of the victims. The vehicle reportedly left the area, headed east on 35th Street.

There is no other information on suspects or motive at this time, according to police.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

