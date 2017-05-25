Woman arrested for robbing person inside Accomack church

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – A 52-year-old woman has been arrested in Onley, Virginia for allegedly robbing a person inside a church.

Deputies with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed robbery at St. Peter’s Catholic Church around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies learned that a heavyset black female dressed in dark clothing had entered the church and robbed the victim of money. The woman then ran from the church.

As a result of the investigation, warrants for robbery, abduction and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were obtained for 52-year-old Bertisha Rose Johnson of Onancock.

She was subsequently arrested and is now in the Accomack County Jail with no bond.