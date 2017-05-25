Virginia Beach man gets 13 years for drugging, prostituting a minor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced today to 13 years in prison for drugging and prostituting a 14-year-old girl, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

20-year-old Joshua Manuel Treat pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of children on February 24.

Court documents said from September 26 to October 12, 2016, Treat posted Jane Doe, a 14-year-old girl, on an Internet website and advertised her for prostitution.

In order to make Jane Doe more amenable to prostitution, Treat would inject Jane Doe with heroin prior to her appointments with customers, the DOD said.

When Treat was arrested, he was found with a handgun and a syringe containing heroin residue.

