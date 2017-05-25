× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Warmer, windy, and more storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another chance for rain and storms… We are tracking two waves of showers and storms today. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with scattered showers and a few storms possible. We will also see a few areas of patchy fog for your morning drive. Rain chances will drop by mid-morning with some sunshine mixing in. Scattered showers and storms will fire up this afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe, with strong winds and hail possible. Highs will try to warm to near 80 this afternoon. It will be a windy day with SW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph possible.

Showers will taper off this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will drop to near 60. It will still be windy tonight with SW winds at 10 to 20 mph.

More sunshine will blend in for the end of the work week. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s. It will still be windy tomorrow with west winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

We will start with sunshine on Saturday with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will pop up later in the day, mainly for Saturday evening. Highs will return to the low 80s. Expect partly sunny skies on Sunday with scattered showers and storms. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%), Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%), Windy. Lows near 60. Winds: SW/W 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 7 (HighighH)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 25th

2004 F1 Tornado: Lancaster Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.