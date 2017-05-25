Three displaced after Norfolk duplex fire

NORFOLK, Va. – A residential fire displaced three men Thursday afternoon.

The fire was in the 1600 block of Wilson Road.

A concerned citizen called 911 and reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of a two story duplex.

Fire crews got to the scene around 2 p.m., ans said smoke was coming from the rear two story duplex.

Three adult males got out of the home before fire crews got there.

Firefighters entered the home with hose and they discovered fire on the second floor and attic area.

The fire was deemed under control around 2:30 p.m., fire officials said.

The apartment sustained fire and smoke damage to the second floor and attic.

The duplex has been deemed uninhabitable at this time. Red Cross assistance was requested by the three occupants.

Fire officials said there were no injuries reported.

Smoke alarms were working and the cause of the fire is under investigation.