Local woman is breast cancer free after visiting Mobile Mammogram Unit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Lane Parker, 55, is breast cancer free after getting screened in the Chesapeake Regional Healthcare Mobile Mammogram Unit. Parker says she's an example of hope for the next woman who steps inside.

"It was very successful for me," Parker said. "I was very happy with it."

Lane Parker told News 3 she walked into the mobile unit during her 30 minute lunch break, got registered and screened in just 20 minutes.

Parked mentioned, "For me to take a day off and have to travel all the way over here (Chesapeake Regional Healthcare) to do it, say the breast center or to do it somewhere else as far as diagnostics go make it a little inconvenient."

Now Parker hopes the mobile unit can make a difference in someone else's life too.

"It travels so it just doesn't sit in one place where everybody has to come to," added Parker. "It goes to different places."

The Mobile Mammogram Unit started rolling across Hampton Roads in September 2016.

Since then more than 600 women have gotten screened.

Parker shares her story for other women to get a mammogram, whether it's uncomfortable or scary.

She added, "It's really important and I think if you compared it to what you could be facing if you end up with breast cancer. I think it's a minor inconvenience to do."



To find out where the Mobile Mammogram Unit is headed next, click here.