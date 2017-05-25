× Local psychologist explains how traffic delays could affect health

NORFOLK, Va. – It seems like everyone will be spending their Memorial Day weekend away from home.

According to AAA, 39.3 million people will travel by skies, road, water, and rails this weekend.

AAA said that the most since 2005.

Of those, over 88 percent will drive to their destination.

As everyone is looking to enjoy this three or four day weekend, it doesn’t come without its headaches.

“It does take a toll on our health,” Dr. Bryan Porter, associate dean of the Graduate School and a professor of psychology at ODU, said.

Porter said the best defense against congestion and traffic jams always expecting their to be delays.

“I’m very concerned about how our health, stress levels, some of the other quality of life issues are affected by environment and our environment makes it very difficult to travel at ease,” Porter said.

