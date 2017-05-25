× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms, then partly cloudy skies

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking the chance for more scattered showers and storms for this evening.

We’re finally seeing some sunshine this afternoon, but we are keeping an eye on a line of storms to our west. Conditions will remain unsettled through tonight. It has been much warmer today with temperatures warming to the mid and upper 70s to 80. Winds have shifted to the southwest, bringing in warmer air. It’ll continue to be on the breezy side overnight and Friday. Storms will taper off tonight with skies turning partly cloudy overnight.

A mix of sun and clouds to end the work week. It will be another warm day with highs in the low 80s. It will still be on the windy side with winds out of the west at 10-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

The holiday weekend will be a little unsettled. We’ll start the day with sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will pop up later in the day, mainly for Saturday evening. Highs will return to the low 80s. Expect partly sunny skies on Sunday with scattered showers and storms. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%), Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%), Windy. Lows near 60. Winds: SW/W 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

