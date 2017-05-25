× First Warning Forecast: Tracking dry weather, highs in the 80s

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking dry conditions heading into the end of your work week.

It’ll continue to be on the breezy side overnight. Skies will turn partly cloudy, with lows in the lower 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds to end the work week. It will be another warm day with highs in the low 80s. It will still be on the windy side with winds out of the west at 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

The holiday weekend will be a little unsettled. We’ll start the day with sunshine, increasing clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will pop up later in the day, mainly for Saturday evening. Highs will return to the low 80s. Expect partly sunny skies on Sunday with scattered showers and storms. Highs will warm into the mid 80s. The weekend will not be a washout. Just keep an umbrella handy!

Scattered shower and storm chances for Memorial Day. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s.

Tonight: A stray shower possible, then partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows near 60. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloudy. Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low and mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

