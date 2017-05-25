HAMPTON ROADS, Va - From the pages of Coastal Virginia Magazine comes advice for creating our dream exterior space. Plus Lisa has her weekly advice for what to do this weekend.
COVA Magazine helps us with our “outdoor oasis” on Coast Live
-
Heart health tips and ideas for weekend fun from COVA Magazine on Coast Live
-
COVA Magazine checks out gourmet ideas that start with Girl Scout Cookies on Coast Live
-
We get help finding great strawberries on Coast Live
-
COVA Magazine looks at local kid-friendly restaurants on Coast Live
-
Best beers, cocktail contests, and a beautiful home from COVA Magazine on Coast Live
-
-
COVA Magazine with Earth Day tips for your lawn on Coast Live
-
Home staging, cute babies and more from COVA Magazine on Coast Live
-
COVA and the Battle of the Brussels Sprouts on Coast Live
-
We get design ideas from the COVA Magazine Idea House on Coast Live
-
What’s happening this weekend from Coastal Virginia Magazine on Coast Live
-
-
We Dream Big with a preview of the new IMAX movie at the VA Air & Space Center on Coast Live
-
COVA Magazine says mix chocolate and beer for Valentine’s Day on Coast Live
-
Expert tips for planting in your garden on Coast Live