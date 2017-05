WACHAPREAGUE, Va. – Four fishermen were rescued Thursday by a Coast Guard crew.

A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water crew from Station Wachapreague located the fishermen in the area.

Their boat ran aground near Wachapreague and they were brought safely back to shore.

Coast Guard officials said the recreational fishermen were not familiar with the area, known for extremely shallow water.

