Two men plead guilty to accessory after the fact in homicide of Virginia Beach man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two men arrested in connection to the January death of a Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday to accessory after the fact.

Jordan Copeland will serve one year behind bars. Rashadee Jones will serve four years behind bars.

Kirshem Sanders’ body was found near Maryland Avenue in Portsmouth in January, but to this day, no one has been charged with his murder.

According to police, Sanders was killed in Virginia Beach, and his body was taken from the scene and brought to Portsmouth to be dumped.

Jordan Copeland, Mekera Washington and Rashadee Jones were all arrested in connection to Sander’s death. Copeland was

previously charged with murder, but the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office says they had to drop those charges because of insufficient evidence.

News 3 spoke exclusively to Jones from behind bars in February 2017. He admitted to helping clean up after Sanders was shot to death. Records indicate the victim’s body was put into an SUV, but Jones said he only did it because Copeland had a gun and he feared for his safety. Jones said he barely knew the suspect and the victim.

Court records state that Copeland and Sanders got into an argument and that Washington saw Copeland shoot Sanders multiple times in the kitchen.

Records state Washington was friends with the victim and told investigators she was inside of her house on the 400 block of Hill Meadow Drive in Virginia Beach when the shooting took place.

Washington’s trial is scheduled has been continued to July 17.

RELATED:

Three arrests but still no murder charges in homicide of Virginia Beach man

Three suspects wait in jail accused of being involved in the shooting death of a Virginia Beach man

Police investigate homicide after man’s body found in Portsmouth alley