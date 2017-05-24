Two displaced after truck runs into Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. – A vehicle ran into a building Tuesday night, police said.

Police communications got a call around 5:30 p.m. about a vehicle that struck a building.

The incident happened in the 2800 Omohundro Avenue at Apt. B.

The vehicle was a pickup truck with one adult male inside.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Two adult occupants were inside the apartment at the time of the accident but police said neither suffered injuries.

Both occupants were displaced and were being assisted by Red Cross.