HAMPTON ROADS, Va - TRAVEL JUNKIE, Julia Dimon has visited more than 80 countries as the TV host for National Geographic Word Travels. She’ll joins us from the white sands of the Emerald Coast of Florida with tips to reduce vacation stress and save money.
Tips to reduce vacation stress and save money this Summer on Coast Live
-
Help for planning your next family vacation on Coast Live
-
Ocean-based research team on a mission to save the Great White Shark
-
Are you getting the vaccines you need before going abroad?
-
Tips for how to get the dream kitchen look on Coast Live
-
Fashion on a budget – taking the Thrift Store Challenge on Coast Live
-
-
Watch: Attorneys addresses media on federal court ruling against Trump’s travel ban
-
Northeast snowstorm puts 18 million under blizzard warning
-
A missing Virginia lake and other “Secrets of the Underground” on Coast Live
-
Advice for planning a great vacation with kids on Coast Live
-
Parenting tips and travel advice just in time for vacation planning
-
-
Easy ways to reduce your energy usage and save money
-
Refugee scholarship is one college’s answer to Trump travel ban
-
Ways to waste less food on Coast Live