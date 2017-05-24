× Suspect extradited from South Carolina, faces a judge for murder charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – 29-year-old Kweisi Williams will face a judge Wednesday morning for an arraignment, appointment of attorney, bond hearing and preliminary hearing.

Williams is charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of attempt robbery.

He has been behind bars in Newport News without bond since March.

Court documents tell us Williams allegedly approached a man sitting in a car at TJ’s Sports Tavern on Huntington Ave in the early morning hours of February 10. Records state Williams asked the person in the car for a light for his cigarette and as the person was looking for the lighter, Williams pulled a gun and demanded money, firing into the car several times.

Newport News Police told News 3 the day of the crime the victim, 25-year-old Brandon Williams, was found slumped over in the car with several gunshot wounds.

Though he was taken to the hospital, Brandon Williams died of his injuries.

As investigators looked for the suspected gunman, News 3 spoke to people in the area who say there is little commotion at the bar.

Months later, after being found in South Carolina on February 14th and transported back to Virginia, Kweisi Williams will face a judge for his charges related to the February homicide.