Several teens arrested in connection to car break-ins

SUFFOLK, Va. – Several teenagers have been arrested in connection to recent thefts from vehicles.

Early Monday morning, officers saw two boys tampering with a vehicle and pulling door handles in the 3200 block of Prices Fork Blvd. in the Hampton Roads Crossing Neighborhood.

The suspects got into a silver car and drove away. The vehicle turned onto Repass Beach Road and traveled to the end of the neighborhood. The car sped out of the neighborhood and officers pursued the car into Portsmouth.

The pursuit ended with the suspects getting out of the vehicle and running away in the 100 block of Douglas Road in Portsmouth. Officers apprehended both suspects.

The suspect vehicle cause over $7,000 worth of damage when it struck a boat trailer on Bay Circle.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen out of Portsmouth. Both suspects are 16-years-old and live in Portsmouth.

One suspect was charged with hit and run felony, destruction of property, conspiracy to commit larceny, possession of stolen property, trespass into a motor vehicle, reckless driving and drive without a license.

The second juvenile was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, trespass into a motor vehicle and fail to report an accident.

Both juveniles were remanded into custody at Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

Early Wednesday morning, officers were called to the 500 block of Kilby Shores Drive in the Kilby Shores neighborhood in reference to several people tampering with cars.

Officers arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with the individuals when a dark colored Acura sped off. The officers did not chase the vehicle, but set up a perimeter around the neighborhood and canvassed for the vehicle and the suspects.

The vehicle was abandoned by the suspects and found in the 200 block of Kilby Shores Drive with its doors open.

A K-9 unit responded to the scene to find the suspects. Five teenagers ages 16 to 17 were apprehended. All of the teens live in Norfolk.

The following charges are pending on each suspect: Theft from motor vehicle (4 counts), Conspiracy to Commit Theft from Motor Vehicle (4 counts), Tampering with Motor Vehicle, Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, and Conspiracy to Possess a Stolen Vehicle.

Detention Orders have been issued and they have been remanded into custody at Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

Several of the teens will also be charged with possession of stolen property and possession of stolen credit cards.