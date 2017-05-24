24-year-old man dies overnight after Wednesday night shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A 24-year-old man died early Thursday after being shot Wednesday night on Walker Avenue in Norfolk.
Norfolk Police responded to the 500 block of Walker Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Larry B. Williams, Jr. outside, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life threatening injuries, according to police. He died overnight as a result of his injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is the fourth homicide in a week in Norfolk and the city’s 15th homicide of the year.
If you have information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Download the News 3 app for updates.