24-year-old man dies overnight after Wednesday night shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A 24-year-old man died early Thursday after being shot Wednesday night on Walker Avenue in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police responded to the 500 block of Walker Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Larry B. Williams, Jr. outside, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life threatening injuries, according to police. He died overnight as a result of his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is the fourth homicide in a week in Norfolk and the city’s 15th homicide of the year.

If you have information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

